LSV Asset Management Sells 2,143,978 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,143,978 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.53% of Amkor Technology worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMKR. BidaskClub cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

