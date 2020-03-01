LSV Asset Management Sells 2,700 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.06% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

