LSV Asset Management Sells 301,580 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 301,580 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.45% of Nelnet worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nelnet by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NNI opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

