LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.51% of Kraton worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

