Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 2,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $217.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $266.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.17.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

