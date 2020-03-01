Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.39.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$6.85 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

