Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 156,593 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156,593 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

