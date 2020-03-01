Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 188,729 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 166.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,729 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 235.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,117,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 50.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,282,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,841,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

