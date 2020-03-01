Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 218,716 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 639.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218,716 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 385,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $6,695,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.89 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

