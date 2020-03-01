Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

