Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 315,540 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 315,540 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Domtar worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Domtar by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

