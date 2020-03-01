Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 56,137 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,137 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

