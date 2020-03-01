Mackay Shields LLC Buys 158,943 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 314.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dell by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

