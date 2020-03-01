Mackay Shields LLC Buys 217,316 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Huntsman by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 307,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Huntsman by 118.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $306,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

