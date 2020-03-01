Mackay Shields LLC Buys 23,199 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 291.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 82.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

