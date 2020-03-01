Mackay Shields LLC Buys 542,014 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 295.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,014 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantor worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,517,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

