Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,926 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

