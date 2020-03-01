Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,453,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $353,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.