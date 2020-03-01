Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of SPG opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.93. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.91 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.