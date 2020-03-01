Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

