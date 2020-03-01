Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

GPN stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

