Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

