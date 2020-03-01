Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

