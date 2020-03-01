Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of CSX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

