Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,254 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.