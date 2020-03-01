Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,588 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $202.84 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $230.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

