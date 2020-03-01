Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.61 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $45.03 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

