Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of US Foods worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

