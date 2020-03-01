Mackay Shields LLC Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

ADP stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.15 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average of $168.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

