Mackay Shields LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 137.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $90.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

