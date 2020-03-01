Mackay Shields LLC Has $12.97 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,934 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Ventas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

NYSE VTR opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.