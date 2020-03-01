Mackay Shields LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,688 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,507,000 after acquiring an additional 638,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,537. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

