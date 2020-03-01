Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $85,260,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $156.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

