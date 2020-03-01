Mackay Shields LLC Invests $10.10 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 73,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of AYI opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.