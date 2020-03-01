Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,656 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

