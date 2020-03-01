Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $52.80 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

