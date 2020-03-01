Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 10,071 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

EQR stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

