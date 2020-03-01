Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 35,929 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.21% of AGCO worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after acquiring an additional 726,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

