Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 478.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

AAP stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.