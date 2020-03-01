Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

