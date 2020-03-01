Mackay Shields LLC Sells 10,475 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 516,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CL stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.