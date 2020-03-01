Mackay Shields LLC Sells 108,253 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,253 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 42,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $4,271,695.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,019.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

