Mackay Shields LLC Sells 17,349 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

