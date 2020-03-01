Mackay Shields LLC Sells 82,430 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,430 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 125,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

