Mackay Shields LLC Sells 93,964 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,964 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.19% of Entegris worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.