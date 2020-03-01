Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $119.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.