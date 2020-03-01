Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,073,000 after buying an additional 81,863 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,943,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.18.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,342,167. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $198.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

