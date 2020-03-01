Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,952 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.11% of Equitable worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 55.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Equitable stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.