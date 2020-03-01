Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as low as C$21.71 and last traded at C$21.87, with a volume of 69996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.60.

MFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.10%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

