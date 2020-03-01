Maryland Capital Management Acquires 454 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

